NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police are on the scene on a death investigation Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet, Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 3 p.m. Officers are investigating in the 6400 block of Faraday Court.

Police ask to avoid the area while detectives investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip here.

