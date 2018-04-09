NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Monday.
According to a tweet, the incident occurred at Shoop Avenue and Peronne Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
13News Now spoke with police who said the driver stayed on the scene and is being interviewed.
No further information has been released at this time.
