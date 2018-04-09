NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Monday.

According to a tweet, the incident occurred at Shoop Avenue and Peronne Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

13News Now spoke with police who said the driver stayed on the scene and is being interviewed.

According to witnesses a little boy was killed. They say the car that hit him was going “80 miles per hour” and “never even slowed down.” #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/KyaFovfrcZ — Robert Boyd 13News Now (@13robertboyd) September 4, 2018

No further information has been released at this time.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC