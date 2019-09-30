NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating an "undetermined death" after a man was found dead in a backyard.

On Friday, September 27 just after 8 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of 35th Street for a call about a body found in a backyard.

When police arrived, they found 58-year-old Aaron Jones in the backyard of a home. Medics pronounced Jones dead at the scene.

Jones's death is being investigated as an 'undetermined death.'

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

There is no additional information at this time.