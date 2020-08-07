Norfolk Police investigate shooting on E. Olney Road

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday night.
According to Police Dispatch, the shooting was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of E. Olney Road.
Officers arrived to find one person with a gunshot wound. Dispatch reports that the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation, and there is no word yet on the circumstances surrounding it, or if there are any suspects.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or report a tip at the p3tips.com website.