Norfolk Police investigate shooting on E. Olney Road

Norfolk Police Dispatch says the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday night.

According to Police Dispatch, the shooting was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of E. Olney Road.

Officers arrived to find one person with a gunshot wound. Dispatch reports that the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation, and there is no word yet on the circumstances surrounding it, or if there are any suspects.