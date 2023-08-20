Norfolk police investigate shooting that injured a teenager on Sunday

According to one officer, the teenager went to the hospital for treatment, but is expected to survive.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured on Sunday.

13News Now saw police officers investigating what could be the scene near Bowe Place.

There is no suspect information available yet. 13News Now has reached out to the Norfolk Police Department for more information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887, or they can submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP.