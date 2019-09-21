NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a double homicide after officers found two men dead from a shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Greenleaf Drive.

Police officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in its investigation that they believe the men were shot in the same incident.

Police are working to notify the victims' families.

As police continue to investigate, they encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

