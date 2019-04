NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating an undetermined death on Saturday night.

The call came in around 8:48 p.m. in the 2200 block of Colley Avenue.

Officers found a man dead. Colley Avenue between 21st and 25th Street is closed temporarily.

