NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Police Department will kick off its "Just the Facts" summer tour. The police chief will be visiting local community centers to talk about crime in the city.

The first will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lambert's Point Community Center.

Police Chief Larry Boone said the tour is to help people in the community learn about how the police departments work, increase transparency, and to share any good news in the police department that goes unnoticed.

Boone said the Norfolk Police Department is going to be a different department. "We are going to cut crime. We are going to engage with our citizens, and we are going to be a city that folks are happy and willing to come to," he said.

Chief Boone credits his department's community outreach focus on helping them have the lowest crime rate in 2017 out of the past 32 years.

In addition to Tuesday's meeting, Chief Boone will host two more meetings: July 17 at the Huntersville Community Center, and July 25 at the Norview Community Center. All three meetings are from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

