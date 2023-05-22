Norfolk police look for 16-year-old girl who ran away

Aryianna Barnhill was last seen in the 900 block of Lena Street, according to police.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away Sunday.

According to police, Aryianna Barnhill was last seen in the 900 block of Lena Street, which is in the Colonial Heights part of the city.

She is possibly wearing a grey shirt with red letters that read "JR Customs," and blue and white swim bottoms with black, red, and white Champion slippers. She has a tattoo of the Autism puzzle piece on her left wrist.