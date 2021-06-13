Norfolk police looking for man connected to shooting on East Little Creek Rd.

Police said Travarish D. Carpenter, 29, is wanted for a shooting that happened early Saturday in the 300 block of East Little Creek Road. A man was seriously hurt.

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities need help in finding a man involved in a shooting that left another man seriously hurt early Saturday morning.

The Norfolk Police Department said it got a call Saturday, June 12 about a shooting that happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 300 block of East Little Creek Road.

Officers said a man was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Travarish D. Carpenter from Portsmouth and said he is wanted in connection to the shooting. He has multiple active warrants including aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.