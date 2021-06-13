Norfolk police looking for man connected to shooting on East Little Creek Rd.

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities need help in finding a man involved in a shooting that left another man seriously hurt early Saturday morning.
The Norfolk Police Department said it got a call Saturday, June 12 about a shooting that happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 300 block of East Little Creek Road.
Officers said a man was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
Police are looking for 29-year-old Travarish D. Carpenter from Portsmouth and said he is wanted in connection to the shooting. He has multiple active warrants including aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Norfolk police are encouraging anyone with information on Carpenter's whereabouts to call 911 or you can submit an anonymous tip online here.