NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are asking for help.

They're trying to identify a man they said robbed a 7-Eleven just before sunrise on Wednesday.

Just after 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, a man walked into the 7-Eleven at 1200 Monticello Avenue. He implied to the cashier that he had a gun and demanded money.

The cashier gave him what he wanted. The robber then ran from the store before police could get there.

The robber is described as a Black man that's about 5'8" with a goatee.

He was last seen in a dark blue sweatshirt, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you recognize him or know anything about what happened, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

