Norfolk police are looking for Penny-Ann Ridley, 33, who has been missing since Friday, September 28. No one has seen Ridley since she left the emergency room of Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach. Doctors there discharged her around 7 p.m. that day.

Ridley is about 5’5" tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has a tattoo on her right arm: “Destiny 10-24-09."

She was wearing black tights and tennis shoes when she left the hospital. Officers don't know what color shirt she was wearing.

Detectives said Ridley has some mental health issues and needs medication.

If you see Ridley, police encourage you to call the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC