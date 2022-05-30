Norfolk police: Man dies after shooting on B Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday morning.
According to a tweet, officers got the call at midnight to respond to the scene. It was located on the 700 block of B Avenue.
When they arrived, they found a man who was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital, but he didn't survive.
His name hasn't been released at this time.
If you know anything that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.