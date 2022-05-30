Norfolk police: Man dies after shooting on B Avenue

He was taken to the hospital, but he didn't survive.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday morning.

According to a tweet, officers got the call at midnight to respond to the scene. It was located on the 700 block of B Avenue.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 700 block of B Avenue. A man has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Call came in around 12:00 a.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 pic.twitter.com/V8jkj1VHmo — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 30, 2022

When they arrived, they found a man who was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital, but he didn't survive.

His name hasn't been released at this time.

A man is dead following an early morning shooting in Norfolk.



It happened on B Ave near Okeefe St.



Police say the man died at the hospital.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Ud2WCHW9bK — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) May 30, 2022