Norfolk police: Man seriously injured following shooting near Hampton Boulevard

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt near the area of Hampton Boulevard Sunday morning.
The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Rogers Avenue.
Officers said the man who was struck by gunfire was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who knows anything about the incident is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or click here to submit a tip online.