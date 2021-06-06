Norfolk police: Man seriously injured following shooting near Hampton Boulevard

Police said a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot Sunday in the 200 block of Rogers Avenue, near Hampton Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt near the area of Hampton Boulevard Sunday morning.

The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Rogers Avenue.

Officers said the man who was struck by gunfire was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.