12-year-old girl missing from Norfolk

NPD says Jakeisha Martinez was last seen in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue. That's near the Bruce's Park neighborhood.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday.

NPD says Jakeisha Martinez was last seen in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue. That's near the Bruce's Park neighborhood.

Jakeisha is around 5'8" and 160 pounds. Police say she may be wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

Jakeisha no longer has long braids as seen in the photo below. Police say she now has short black hair.