Norfolk police looking for missing 23-year-old man

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is looking for a 23-year-old man on Thursday.

According to police, Ethan Sabatini was last seen on Wednesday in the 600 block of Grantham Road, which is in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk. Detectives are concerned for his well-being.

Sabatini is described as being six feet and three inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms.