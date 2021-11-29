Norfolk police looking for missing 67-year-old woman

Johnsie Holloway last was seen at the Super 8 Motel on Ocean View Avenue on Nov. 21.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is looking for a missing 67-year-old woman who last was seen on Nov. 21.

Officers said Johnsie R. Holloway was at the Super 8 Motel, located at 1010 W. Ocean View Avenue. She was wearing black pants and a purple sweatshirt with a hood.

The police department said she is five feet and two inches tall, 190 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.