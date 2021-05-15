Norfolk police, NC public safety honors National Peace Officers' Memorial Day

NORFOLK, Va. — In honor of 'National Peace Officers' Memorial Day' local police in Hampton Roads, as well as public safety officials in North Carolina, paid tribute to them for their service.
The Norfolk Police Department expressed their appreciation for peace officers' hard work and dedication. This comes during police week as well.
While the Norfolk Police Department shared their appreciation, the North Carolina Public Safety Department also gave thanks to peace officers.
NC Public Safety officials said peace officers have put their lives on the line to make the state a safe place and they are appreciated.