Norfolk police, NC public safety honors National Peace Officers' Memorial Day

The Norfolk Police Department and NC Public Safety Department paid tribute to those who have served as peace officers. This is for National Peace Officers' Day.
Credit: Dm - stock.adobe.com
Peace Officers Memorial Day. Celebrated in May 15 in the United States. In honor of the police. Part of National Police Week.

NORFOLK, Va. — In honor of 'National Peace Officers' Memorial Day' local police in Hampton Roads, as well as public safety officials in North Carolina, paid tribute to them for their service.

The Norfolk Police Department expressed their appreciation for peace officers' hard work and dedication. This comes during police week as well.

While the Norfolk Police Department shared their appreciation, the North Carolina Public Safety Department also gave thanks to peace officers.

NC Public Safety officials said peace officers have put their lives on the line to make the state a safe place and they are appreciated.

