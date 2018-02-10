Have you seen Penny-Ann Ridley?

Norfolk Police are looking for Penny-Anne who has been missing since last Friday, September 28. The 33-year-old was last seen leaving the emergency room at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach after being discharged around 7:00 p.m.

Ridley is about 5’5 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds and has a tattoo on her right arm – “Destiny 10-24-09”.

She was last seen wearing black tights, tennis shoes with an unknown color of her shirt.

According to detectives, Ridley suffers from some mental health issues and is in need of her medication.

If you see Penny-Ann Ridley, police encourage you to call the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

