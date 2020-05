Juliyonna Johnson had last been seen around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of Simons Drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Norfolk Police tweeted that Juliyonna Johnson has been found safe in Virginia Beach.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police in Norfolk need your help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Juliyonna Johnson was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of Simons Drive.

Juliyonna is about 5'3" in height, weighs 110 pounds and has should-length brown hair.