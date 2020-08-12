Norfolk police not selling Christmas sweaters; department warns of text scam

Norfolk Police Department posted on Facebook that a text claiming officers were selling holiday sweaters was fake and contained a dangerous link.

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday, the Norfolk Police Department warned of a holiday sweater scam that was circulating by text message.

The department posted on Facebook that it was not selling sweaters, and if anyone got a text that offered one it was dangerous to click on the link.

'If you receive a message like this and don't know who it's from...PLEASE...do not tap on it!' they wrote. "If you do, you might see something you'll never forget.....like a 🎄 sweater, and you might end up giving away all your information."

Police did not say how many people had reported getting the messages, but several people commented on the department's post that they'd seen them.

If you are texted about a sale from an unknown phone number, always contact the store or organization in question using their publicly listed phone number.