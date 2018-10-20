Norfolk Police announced on social media that one of its own died Friday after battling an unknown illness that affected his breathing.

Yesterday, Seth Amos was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Our love and prayers are with the Amos Family as they mourn and celebrate the time that God gave us with Seth. #sethstrong #AmosStrong https://t.co/KxOrn5r12U — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) October 20, 2018

Officer Seth Amos was stricken with a life-threatening mystery illness recently.

Amos went to the emergency room five times in 10 days — and was admitted to the hospital Sept. 4 unable to breathe.

On Sept. 20, Amos went to Inova Health for emergency treatment.

Click here to visit his Go Fund Me page.

Check 13NewsNow.com for more updates on this story.

© 2018 WVEC