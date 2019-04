NORFOLK, Va. — A woman crossing Granby Street in Norfolk was hit by a police officer on Monday.

In a tweet, the Norfolk Police Department said the accident took place at 35th Street and Granby Street around 12:30 p.m.

The officer was making a left turn onto Granby Street when he hit a woman as she went onto the crosswalk.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story.