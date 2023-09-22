x
Norfolk

Norfolk police officers justified in 2022 shooting of suspect, won't face charges, city prosecutor says

The shooting happened June 21, 2022, in the 5500 block of Monroe Place.
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers won't face charges after a deadly exchange of gunfire with a man they were trying to arrest in June 2022, the city's commonwealth's attorney said Friday.

The shooting happened June 21, 2022, in the 5500 block of Monroe Place, which is near Brunswick Avenue and is in the Larchmont section of the city. The victim was Antonio Beekman, 41, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were trying to arrest Beekman on several charges out of Virginia Beach, including malicious wounding, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

RELATED: Norfolk police: Officers shoot wanted suspect, killing him, after he shot at them

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi held a news conference Friday afternoon to explain his decision, saying officers were justified because Beekman shot at them first. He walked reporters through body cam footage and explained other evidence his office collected.

This is a developing story.

