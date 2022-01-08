Norfolk police: One person shot on Manson Street

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night.
According to dispatch, police got the call shortly after 9 p.m. to respond to the 1600 block of Manson Street.
That's near the Campostella area of the city.
When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot.
The person was taken to the hospital, but their name and condition haven't been released at this time.
At this time, there is no available suspect information. If you know anything that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.