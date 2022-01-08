Norfolk police: One person shot on Manson Street

The person was taken to the hospital, but their name and condition haven't been released at this time.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night.

According to dispatch, police got the call shortly after 9 p.m. to respond to the 1600 block of Manson Street.

That's near the Campostella area of the city.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot.

The person was taken to the hospital, but their name and condition haven't been released at this time.