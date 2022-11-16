Safe and secure: Norfolk police promote E-Commerce Exchange Zones ahead of holidays season

NORFOLK, Va. — With the holidays quickly approaching, you're probably working on crossing items off your gift lists or thinking of doing so soon.
In recent years, thrifting and buying items second-hand has been on the rise, according to Forbes.
This year, with inflation at such a high rate, the number of online marketplace buyers may be higher.
If you're buying an item from someone online who you don't know, the Norfolk Police Department has a system that can help you to feel safe and secure during the transaction.
Across the city, there are three E-Commerce Exchange Zones that are monitored by surveillance cameras and open 24/7:
- Police Operations Center, 3661 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
- First Patrol Division, 2500 N. Military Highway
- Second Patrol Division, 901 Asbury Ave.
By exchanging money and gifts at this location, it's also easier to reduce the chance of being scammed by a Scrooge.
Happy selling and shopping!