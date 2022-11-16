x
Norfolk

Safe and secure: Norfolk police promote E-Commerce Exchange Zones ahead of holidays season

By exchanging money and gifts at this location, it's also easier to reduce the chance of being scammed by a Scrooge.
Credit: Norfolk Police Department
E-Commerce Exchange Zone

NORFOLK, Va. — With the holidays quickly approaching, you're probably working on crossing items off your gift lists or thinking of doing so soon. 

In recent years, thrifting and buying items second-hand has been on the rise, according to Forbes. 

This year, with inflation at such a high rate, the number of online marketplace buyers may be higher. 

If you're buying an item from someone online who you don't know, the Norfolk Police Department has a system that can help you to feel safe and secure during the transaction. 

Across the city, there are three E-Commerce Exchange Zones that are monitored by surveillance cameras and open 24/7: 

  • Police Operations Center, 3661 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. 
  • First Patrol Division, 2500 N. Military Highway 
  • Second Patrol Division, 901 Asbury Ave. 

Happy selling and shopping!

