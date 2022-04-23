Norfolk Police release photo of vehicle suspected in deadly hit-and-run on Monticello Ave.

On April 13, authorities said a driver hit 62-year-old Eric Henderson and didn’t stop. The next day, he had died.

Norfolk Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month.

Police released an image of the vehicle suspected of hitting and killing 62-year-old, Eric Henderson.

Norfolk Police said on April 13 around 5:30 p.m., Henderson tried crossing the street on Monticello Avenue, near St. Paul’s Boulevard. Someone hit him and kept going.

Security cameras captured footage of the vehicle, police said Saturday. The department describes it as a 4-door gray or silver Infiniti with dark tinted windows. The windshield and the front passenger side of the vehicle may also be damaged.

Investigators said another person found Henderson lying on the side of the road and called police. Henderson was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but the next day, the police department said he'd passed away.

Police said Henderson lived in North Carolina; however, a popular Norfolk restaurant, The Green Onion, said in a Facebook post that he worked there.

“Just an awesome man,” the Green Onion General manager Randy Hobbs previously told 13NewsNow. “Every day when he would leave, he would say goodbye to all of the servers, thank everybody, say, 'Y'all have a blessed day.'”