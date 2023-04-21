Norfolk police search for missing 15-year-old with mental health needs

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who is considered a runaway but may be in need of medical attention.
Quazerra Dillard was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday at Lake Taylor High School.
She's 5'5" and roughly 150 pounds. Dillard was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with white patches.
Police say that Dillard suffers from mental illness and may need medical help.
If you've seen her or have any information of her whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online by clicking here.