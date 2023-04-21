Norfolk police search for missing 15-year-old with mental health needs

Quazerra Dillard was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday at Lake Taylor High School.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who is considered a runaway but may be in need of medical attention.

Quazerra Dillard was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday at Lake Taylor High School.

She's 5'5" and roughly 150 pounds. Dillard was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with white patches.

Police say that Dillard suffers from mental illness and may need medical help.