Norfolk police search for missing man known to frequently ride HRT

A tweet from the police department said detectives were concerned about Edward Wallace's wellbeing.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Edward Wallace, who was last seen on Monday.

He's a Black man who stands 5'11" tall and weighs about 185 lbs.

Wallace is known to visit Military Highway, Newport News and the Oceanfront areas of Hampton Roads.

He also frequently rides with Hampton Roads Transit, police said.