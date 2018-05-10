NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who reportedly exposed himself to children at a playground Wednesday, October 3.

According to detectives, the man exposed himself to several children playing on the playground at St. Patrick's Catholic School around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

After exposing himself at the playground in the 1000 block of Boiling Avenue, he fled on his bicycle.

No children were harmed.

Police plan to increase patrols around the area until he is found.

If you have any information, police ask you to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

