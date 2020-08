#NPDNews Detectives are asking for help to locate 12-year-old Juliyonna Johnson. She was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on August 9, 2020 in the 8200 block of Simons Drive. Juliyonna weighs around 110 lbs and is 5’3’’ tall. If you see her, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/D8kspoKzUU