NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on August 15.

Have you seen Keisharra Edmonds? She was last seen in the Calvert Square area. Police want to make sure she is OK and her current whereabouts.

If anyone has seen Keisharra Edmonds, they are asked to call 911 and ask to speak to a detective.

