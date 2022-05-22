x
Norfolk police search for missing teen

Police say Mayra Caraballo-Rodriguez was last seen Sunday around 11:30 a.m.
NORFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen Sunday morning. 

Mayra Caraballo-Rodriguez, 13, went missing around 11:30 a.m., and someone last saw her in the 100 block of Westover Avenue, according to Norfolk Police. 

Police say Rodriguez was walking her small black and brown dog in the area. 

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds with long braided hair. Police say Rodriguez was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey shorts. 

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

