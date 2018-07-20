NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public's help tracking down a man who robbed and assaulted a 74-year-old.

On Tuesday around 5:45 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Amelia Street for a robbery that just occurred. Officers found a 74-year-old man who said someone assaulted him and took several personal items.

The victim suffered from minor injuries, so he's expected to be okay.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC