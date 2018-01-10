NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police are searching for a man who stole cigarettes from a Wawa Sunday morning.

Police released the following video with surveillance video of the suspect:

The suspect walked into the Wawa located at 1146 N. Military Highway around 12:30 a.m. He said he wanted to buy two cartons of cigarettes. Once the clerk handed over the cigarettes, the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded two more cartons.

The clerk complied and the suspect was able to get away in a dark vehicle.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Norfolk Police are asking anyone with information about this robbery to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

