Norfolk

MISSING: Norfolk police search for 12-year-old runaway

Janiyah Mumford, 12, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday on the 1600 block of Oakfield Avenue.
Credit: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking the public to help them in their search for a 12-year-old runaway. 

According to NPD, Janiyah Mumford, 12, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday on the 1600 block of Oakfield Avenue.

That's in the Campostella area of the city. 

Mumford was last known to be wearing a lime green hooded sweatshirt and Nike Air Force One sneakers.

She's 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you see Janiyah or have any information about her whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip by clicking here.

