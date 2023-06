Ziyonna Heckstall was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of Ashlawn Drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives need help finding a 14-year-old girl.

Ziyonna Heckstall was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of Ashlawn Drive. That's in the Oakdale Farms section of the city.

Ziyonna is about 5'7" inches tall and about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.