NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers are trying to find a missing man who they say has dementia.

Melvin Bazemore was last seen in the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital area around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

He's 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 185 lbs and has a beard, short black hair and brown eyes.

They didn't say what clothes he had on when he went missing.

Police say he needs his medication.