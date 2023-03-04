Norfolk police searching for 16-year-old runaway

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old boy who ran away from home.
Police say Zacharia Nickson was last seen Friday near Norview High School, and they are concerned about his well being.
He's about 5-foot-4, 110 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with off-white and gold coloring on the front, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.
Anyone who may know where Zacharia is or may have clues to where he's been this past weekend is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number (757) 441-5610.