Norfolk police searching for 16-year-old runaway

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old boy who ran away from home.

Police say Zacharia Nickson was last seen Friday near Norview High School, and they are concerned about his well being.

He's about 5-foot-4, 110 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with off-white and gold coloring on the front, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.