NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police need your help to find a missing 10-year-old girl.

Janyasia Edmonds was last seen at 6:45 a.m. Monday, April 8. She was wearing a navy-blue shirt, khaki pants, and black high top Vans sneakers.

Janyasia lives in the 2500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard and could be with her mother, Shamiaha Edmonds.

No other information was immediately available.

If you know where Janyasia Edmonds is, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Janyasia Edmonds

Norfolk Police Dept

