Norfolk police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police is asking the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl Wednesday morning.

Isabelle Vela was last seen just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

Isabelle is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, yellow shirt, black leggings, and black shoes.