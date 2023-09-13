Missing 14-year-old girl from Norfolk found safe

Ti'Asiah Watson went missing around 1400 Goff Street on Wednesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Ti'Asiah Watson was found safe, according to police

Norfolk police need your help finding 14-year-old Ti'Asiah Watson. She was last seen in the 1400 block of Goff Street on Wednesday, police say. She is around 5'8" and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ti'Asiah was wearing a white shirt, black skirt with multi-colored flowers and white shoes with orange markings.

Police say she suffers from a cognitive disability and may be in need of medical assistance.