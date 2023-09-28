x
Norfolk

Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

NPD said Michael Saumier was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday on Chesapeake Boulevard.
Credit: Norfolk Police Department

NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-year-old boy is missing, the Norfolk Police Department confirmed Thursday, and detectives need your help finding him. 

NPD said Michael Saumier disappeared from the 6500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard around 9 a.m. Thursday. He is approximately 5'7" and 125 pounds. He might be wearing a blue hoodie with white pants and a black and grey bookbag. 

NPD said Saumier is a runaway, and suffers from a behavioral disorder. He may need medical assistance. 

If you know anything about where he could be, call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or on the P3TIPS app.

