Norfolk police searching for missing 27-year-old man

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are asking the public's help in locating 27-year-old Troy R. Bradshaw who went missing a week ago.
Police say Bradshaw was last seen on May 19 around 2:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Mariners Way.
He is around 5 feet 3 inches, weighs about 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Bradshaw has behavioral disorders and needs his medication.
If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.