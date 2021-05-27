Norfolk police searching for missing 27-year-old man

Police say Troy R. Bradshaw was last seen on May 19 around 2:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Mariners Way. He needs his medication.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department are asking the public's help in locating 27-year-old Troy R. Bradshaw who went missing a week ago.

Police say Bradshaw was last seen on May 19 around 2:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Mariners Way.

He is around 5 feet 3 inches, weighs about 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Bradshaw has behavioral disorders and needs his medication.