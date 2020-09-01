NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are asking for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Sincerity Ennels and 15-year-old Emily Morrison.

The two girls were last seen leaving Lake Taylor High School on Wednesday, Jan. 8 around 2 p.m.

Ennels has brown hair and brown eyes, ear piercings, nose piercing, and braces on the top part of her mouth.

Ennels was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an “S” on it, khaki pants and black Nike shoes.

Morrison is 5 feet 4 inches, thin build, long straight red hair (past the shoulders), blue eyes, braces on teeth, and noticeable freckles on face.

Morrison was last seen wearing an olive-green pullover hoodie with OBEY on the front, light blue jeans with rips in the legs, and white vans tennis shoes.

Detectives do not believe the two girls are in danger.

Norfolk Police Department

If you see Morrison or Ennels, police encourage you to call the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

