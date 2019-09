NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk police department is searching for two teen girls believed to have run away from home.

Hilda Rodezno-Quintanilla, 14, was last seen Monday. She is believed to be with her friend, 14-year-old Lesly Hernandez.

Norfolk Police Department

Detectives said 14-year-old Hilda Rodezno-Quintanilla and 14-year-old Lesly Hernandez were last seen Monday in the 6600 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

Norfolk Police Department

The girls are friends. Police said they are believed to be together.

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts should call 911 or submit a tip online.