NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a woman who went missing over the weekend.

We're told Kerri Marie Mangus was last seen by her husband in the 7900 block of Merritt Street around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Detectives say Mangus could be in need of medical attention.

She has long hair, blue eyes and is 5'8" and weighs 180 pounds.

We're told she was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, blue jeans, and black flip-flops.

If you see Kerrie Mangus or know anything about where she may be, detectives encourage you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

