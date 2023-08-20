Norfolk detectives searching for missing 23-year-old woman

According to a news release, Destiny Hyman was last seen at the light rail station at E. Freemason Street on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are asking for help locating a 23-year-old woman who went missing on Friday.

According to a news release, Destiny Hyman was last seen near the light rail station at 328 E. Freemason Street. She's believed to suffer from schizophrenia, and could be in need of medical assistance.

Hyman is approximately 4'11" and 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, camo shorts, cream-colored socks and black and white flip flops, according to the release.