Norfolk detectives searching for missing 23-year-old woman

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are asking for help locating a 23-year-old woman who went missing on Friday.
According to a news release, Destiny Hyman was last seen near the light rail station at 328 E. Freemason Street. She's believed to suffer from schizophrenia, and could be in need of medical assistance.
Hyman is approximately 4'11" and 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, camo shorts, cream-colored socks and black and white flip flops, according to the release.
Anyone with information about where Hyman could be is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887, or they can submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP.