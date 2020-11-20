Norfolk Police seeking information on deadly shooting on Granby Street

Norfolk Police are asking any witnesses and business owners to come forward with any information about the shooting.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday night and have begun to reach out to business owners along Granby Street and Wilson Avenue.

On Wednesday, Police got the call for the shooting at 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Granby Street in the Neon District. That's where they found 31-year-old Abram Randle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Neon District is a popular place for people to hang out, eat, or even get a tattoo. Commonwealth Tattoo Gallery owner Marco Hyder explained to 13News Now that he was not aware there was a shooting near his business. Hyder said the Neon District has really made some great changes to improve the area and hope this doesn't tarnish the area's atmosphere.

“It’s really sad that it happened but I think this neighborhood is going in a positive direction. I would hope people wouldn’t be scared to come here," said Hyder.

Carolina Spencer is another business owner who explained that it’s been a while since there’s been this type of violence in the Neon District.

“Because we’re very tight on this block. So for us to see this happen it’s like, wow," said Spencer.



Investigators are hoping business owners and others can help them figure out what happened. Hyder pointed out his surveillance cameras helped find someone responsible for another shooting last year.

"The shooting last year was caught on my security camera and I guess they got the guy a week or so after that," said Hyder.