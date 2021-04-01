Norfolk police still searching for suspect in connection with deadly Granby Street shooting

Police said they still are looking for 25-year-old Marqail King. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are asking the public for help locating the second suspect who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Granby Street in November.

On November 18, 2020, police got a call for a shooting at 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Granby Street in the NEON District. That's where they found 31-year-old Abram Randle who had been shot. He died there.

Police charged two people in connection with the murder. One person, Celia E. Williams-Valle, 27, is in custody.

Police are still looking for 25-year-old Marqail King. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

King is still wanted, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.